Advocates say Ohio's children need more than what they’re getting from Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget, but they’re praising what they see so far. The...
Kentucky leads the nation in the number of children in the state who lived with relatives other than their parents between 2016 and 2018. According to…
Childhood experiences, good and bad, can have a lifelong impact on an individual. A trauma suffered at an early age – abuse, losing or being separated…
Young people with disabilities, whether physical or cognitive, need extra help getting ready to transition from a school environment, where things are…
Most of us know our culture's classic myths and fairytales about Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Little Red Riding Hood: But how does it feel when a...
Since 2001, the national high school graduation rate has increased from about 71 percent to 84 percent. In 2016 in Ohio, the graduation rate was slightly…
When it comes to giving your child’s education a boost, it’s never too soon to start. Research has shown that early childhood education has significant…
According to Fusion?'s 2015 documentary, ?Prison Kids: A Crime Against America?'s Children,? there are roughly 60,000 children behind bars in America,?…
For some kids, a visit to their grandparents is a special occasion, but an increasing number of children are now being raised by their grandparents.…
Last month the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the poverty rate in Ohio fell one percentage point, to 14.8 percent. But poverty in Greater Cincinnati…