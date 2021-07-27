© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition Wednesday

  • chang-diaz-ad-astra-vasimr.jpg
    Technology
    Making a fast track to Mars
    Ann Thompson
    ,
    Right now traveling to Mars would be a full-time commitment. Astronauts would be cooped up in a rocket for seven months and if they were able to take…
  • 131106sGS17.jpg
    Technology
    African space agency, a giant leap for some
    Ann Thompson
    ,
    This fall members of the African Union Commission are scheduled to release their recommendations for an African Space Agency. The feasibility study is…
  • e_cig.jpg
    Health
    Electronic Cigarettes
    Sales of electronic cigarettes, battery-powered devices that allow users to inhale doses of vaporized nicotine, are expected to reach over $1 billion in…
  • sean_rhiney.JPG
    Economy
    What Cincinnati can Learn from Detroit
    Other than our former police chief, what does Detroit have that we don’t have? A group of Cincinnati leaders traveled to Detroit to get ideas from the…
  • beerwasking_cover.jpg
    History
    Cincinnati Beer Brewing
    With dozens of local breweries in operation, Cincinnati was once known as the beer capital of the world. But by the mid-Seventies, only two local…
  • cincinnati_boxing_cover.jpg
    History
    Cincinnati's Boxing Tradition
    Cincinnati has a tradition of producing winners in the boxing ring, Tim Austin, Freddie Miller, Aaron Pryor, and most famous, Ezzard Charles, “The…
  • online-learning.png
    Education
    Online Learning and MOOCs
    Many colleges and universities have embraced online learning and now offer a variety of courses students can take without ever entering a classroom. Now…
  • gateway2nku.jpg
    Education
    Gateway2NKU Path to a Degree
    Northern Kentucky University and Gateway Community and Technical College recently announced a partnership called Gateway2NKU that will provide students an…
  • William-Bernstein.jpg
    Business
    Market Overview and Investment Outlook
    While historically the biggest drops in the stock market have taken place in the month of September, October seems to get the blame as the worst month for…
  • globe-europe.jpg
    Business
    Brand Repositioning for Cross-border Markets
    Marketing a product or service internationally takes careful planning and research, and adjusting your sales message to appeal to your target country’s…
