Editor's note: This story originally ran in July 2020. John Schutte says he will be back in the ballpark for 2021.Baseball is a very ear-friendly sport.…
The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is making the most of its time during the COVID-19 closure, putting its collection online and uploading…
A traveling exhibit on baseball's Negro Leagues is now open at the Reds Hall of Fame. Executive Director Rick Walls says because there aren't many…
The Cincinnati Reds are preparing to honor the team's legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman in a series of September events as he wraps up 46 years on the…
The Cincinnati Reds start their 150th season as a professional team Thursday, but you'll have to wait to visit their museum. The Reds Hall of Fame will…
Get an audio tour of the renovated Reds Hall of Fame and Museum on WVXU's Around Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10.Rick Walls, Hall of Fame executive…
After several months closed for renovation and the installation of new technologies and exhibits, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is ready to…
A perfect way to gear up for the upcoming Cincinnati Reds season is to check out Road Trip, an exhibition from the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, now on…
Next year will be a big one for the Cincinnati Reds. 2019 marks the 150th anniversary of the club, the first professional baseball team. The Reds…
The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is about to get its first major makeover since opening in 2004.Museum Director Rick Walls says the the 16,000 square-foot…