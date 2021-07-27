-
Cincinnati Works is taking over operations of Beacon of Hope, the nonprofit founded by Nehemiah Manufacturing CEO Dan Meyer. Beacon of Hope connects…
An anti-poverty organization says a UC Economics Center report shows it has generated $34.6 million in economic impact over its 20 year…
About a third of Cincinnati residents and almost half of the city?'s children are living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census American Community…
Finding a job is especially difficult if you don't have transportation, childcare, or the means to go back to school. A Cincinnati anti-poverty…
A Cincinnati organization says it now has economic proof it is making a difference in the community and the lives of people it is helping find jobs.It's…