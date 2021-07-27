-
Bean Haus Bakery, known for "Big Ass Buckeyes," has expanded from its Main Strasse Village location to the Eastern Corridor. This is a neighborhood…
The Ohio Department of Transportation's effort to improve traffic flow through the Eastern Corridor has identified 68 projects between Red Bank and the…
Work to improve connectivity between Hamilton and Clermont counties is continuing, but for now, planners need public input.The Ohio Department of…
The Ohio Department of Transportation has reportedly dropped plans to reroute a highway in eastern Hamilton County.Under one possible aspect of the…
Seasonal flooding comes as no surprise to Tristate officials, who have ordered a handful of road closures, and are preparing to close more as the Ohio…
While the debate over whether to stop or continue the Cincinnati Streetcar had everyone’s attention, plans for another local rail project have been moving…
The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding three meetings this week to provide updates on the development of Greater Cincinnati's first commuter…
Mercy Health West Hospital will open this fall in Green Township. When plans for the hospital were announced, some residents voiced their opposition. It…
The Ohio Department of Transportation is considering rail-car options for the proposed Oasis commuter line.The high speed railway would run between…
Drivers don't often get excited about road construction but some in the Eastgate area may like this project. After delaying reconstruction of the I-275 /…