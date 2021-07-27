-
Jeremy Jenkins has been running his meat processing business in Mount Victory, northwest of Columbus, for about a year. It’s typical for him to be...
Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential...
The U.S. has reached two major trade agreements with international partners in the past month, with the Trump administration pitching these deals as a...
Across the Midwest, millions of acres of farmland have been damaged by dicamba, an herbicide that can harm crops not engineered to withstand it. There are so many cases, regulators can't keep up.
Lawmakers say a bill proposing to narrow the definition of milk will help Kentucky’s struggling dairy industry.
Farmers across the Midwest are facing tight profit margins and rising healthcare costs. And that means some hold off getting medical treatment or forgo...
The Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour returns on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Twelve farms in the county will be open to guests who will see…
The state is giving farmers another opportunity to apply for loans as they deal with severe weather and flooding that has kept many farmers from...
Ohio’s agriculture director is asking the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy...
The last time I visited Bret Davis' farm in Delaware County, earlier in the spring, I was asking him about a federal program helping farmers bit by the...