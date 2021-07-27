-
More than $500,000 is headed to five Hamilton County communities for free public WiFi. County officials developed the program with federal Community…
-
There are $1.3 billion in tax cuts in the Senate version of the budget, which Republican Senate leaders say are paid for with spending cuts. Among them...
-
Experts say China appears to be winning the technology infrastructure war and has signed more than a dozen memorandums of understanding with countries…
-
High-speed internet has never been so important. As Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore pointed out on a virtual Chamber program Tuesday, there is…
-
The state is now accepting applications for schools seeking funds to expand broadband accessibility. That program has lifted a restriction that...
-
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 46,200 students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no internet service at home. As…
-
The demand for more wireless broadband access seems to increase each month. To help meet that demand, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is…
-
Many rural Ohioans could soon be getting broadband access for the first time thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Agile networks.
-
Main Street in downtown Alexandria stretches a little more than half a mile along State Route 37. There’s a post office on the corner, a couple churches...
-
The Internet of things, or IoT, basically refers to the concept of connecting any electrical device to the internet, and to each other. Everything from…