Gov. Mike DeWine has called the Ohio National Guard in to help with protests in Columbus. And the city's mayor, Andrew Ginther, has imposed a curfew...
After news broke of an active shooter at the Fifth Third building in Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati, officials at the local and state level shared…
91.7 WVXU is starting a morning email to provide you with a roundup of the news you need to start your day.As as a valued listener and reader, we’d like…
Mayor John Cranley announced late Tuesday that City Manager Harry Black will vacate his post within the week. But Black released a statement later stating…
The world of journalism and public relations has changed dramatically during the last two decades, mainly due to the rise of the internet and 24/7 cable…
The Federal Aviation Administration has started writing licensing and safety regulations regarding using unmanned air vehicles (UAV’s) for alternate…
WCPN reporter David C. Barnett talks about "Diversity Goals" in government contracts and how some companies in Ohio feel that they're not being met.
91.7 WVXU News Director Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Campbell County Extension Agent David Koester about Fall preparation for your lawn and garden.