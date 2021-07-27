-
Emersion Design, hired by Covington to rejuvenate Innovation Way, says it should become both a "place and a path." And it appears big changes are in the…
-
In an election season marked by rancor and divisiveness, the Northern Kentucky Forum at Northern Kentucky University is hosting community conversations at…
-
Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore will receive a rare local production from Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts from February 21-March…
-
Updated 12:07 p.m.Owen County, Ky., has one of the highest risk rates for drug overdoses in the region.Northern Kentucky University recently received a…
-
An independent review looking into allegations of emotional abuse by the Northern Kentucky University women's basketball coach concludes the claims are…
-
Updated: April 2, 9:45 a.m.In response to new concerns raised by former women's basketball student-athletes, Northern Kentucky University says it will…
-
Not afraid to take prudent risks. Northern Kentucky University's new president says to advance the school's mission, he's always looking for innovative…
-
Northern Kentucky University has opened a state-of-the-art lab to train students to identify and stop cyber security threats in the workplace. The…
-
Perhaps not as well-known as other university orchestras, but the NKU Philharmonic is one part of the comprehensive orchestral program at Northern…
-
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents has selected Ashish Vaidya as the school's sixth president.Vaidya is currently interim president of St.…