Jim Votruba, NKU's longest-serving president, dies

Northern Kentucky University has announced Jim Votruba, the university's fourth and longest-serving president died Tuesday evening.

NKU's current President Cady Short-Thompson said Votruba passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

Votruba served as president from 1997 to 2012. Before coming to Northern Kentucky, he was a professor and vice provost for university outreach at Michigan State. He also was previously the dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Binghamton University in New York and worked at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Drake University.

NKU called Votruba a "legendary leader" and credited him for growing the university and raising its national profile.

Short-Thompson says Votruba was a cherished leader and friend whose leadership led to the creation of new colleges at NKU, along with the construction of several new buildings on campus. During his time in the top job, NKU's enrollment grew by 34%.

After he stepped down as president in 2012, he served as a professor in NKU's educational leadership doctoral program. He remained active within the university community and higher education in general for years.

Northern Kentucky University says it will host a celebration of life on campus later this spring.

He was 79 years old.

Read more:

