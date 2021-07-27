-
UPDATE, 12/29: Former state representative Peter Beck has been released from prison, but the Ohio Attorney General's office wants the Ohio First District…
-
A state appeals court has thrown out 10 of the 13 felony charges former state representative Peter Beck was convicted on last year.Beck has been in prison…
-
Former State Representative Peter Beck, once one of the most powerful legislators in Ohio, was led out of a Hamilton County Common Pleas Courtroom…
-
Former State Representative Peter Beck could face years in prison after being convicted Tuesday morning on 13 of 38 criminal charges against him. Hamilton…
-
Former state representative Peter Beck of Mason will go to trial March 23 on dozens of counts involving theft and fraud.The trial is scheduled for four…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck, a Mason Republican indicted on 69 counts of fraud and theft, has resigned from the Ohio House.Mike Dittoe, a spokesman for Ohio…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck, a Mason Republican indicted on 69 counts of fraud and theft, will go to trial Nov. 17.Beck, a former Mason councilman and mayor,…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck, a Mason Republican who already faces trial on 16 counts of fraud and theft, was hit with a 53- count felony indictment Thursday…
-
A couple of seats in the Ohio legislature could make for interesting races. WVXU Political Reporter Howard Wilkinson talks about one seat held by…
-
State Rep. Peter Beck of Mason, indicted Friday on 16 felony charges, will not be resigning from his seat in the Ohio House, his lawyer said Monday."He…