For more than 25 years, Cincinnati residents have diverted approximately 350,000 tons of material from landfills, according to Cincinnati’s Office of…
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 30-40 percent of the food supply becomes waste. This amounts to 133 billion pounds and $161…
As you're gathering up all the wrapping paper and bows from Christmas, Hanukah, and any other celebration this holiday season, here's a check list to help…
The cold weather is on its way out and spring is on its way in. For many Hamilton County residents, that means yard work.The Hamilton County Recyling and…
Rumpke realizes your (recycled) trash could be another company's treasure. Armed with a brand new $32 million, 100,000 square foot sorting center in St.…
EcoSculpt 2013 has arrived in celebration of Earth Day. Artists are chosen to build a sculpture made entirely out of recycled materials. The works are…