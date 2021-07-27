-
Meals on Wheels of Southwest OH & Northern KY, formerly known as Wesley Community Services, is testing a phone outreach effort. Professional social…
-
Changes are coming to senior centers in Northern Kentucky.The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission took over control of the centers in Ludlow,…
-
According to the U. S. Department of Justice, scams targeting senior citizens are increasing dramatically, with an estimated $3 billion stolen from…
-
Groups representing low-income people are calling on state regulators to reject AT&T’s plan to drop out of a federal program that helps over 10,000...
-
The health and quality of care for seniors in Ohio is improving, according to a report by United Health Foundation. That includes the quality of senior…
-
College Hill, settled in 1813, has had its ups and downs, like many of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods. In recent years though, the neighborhood has made a…
-
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, individuals 65 years and older will make up 19% of the U.S. population by the year 2030, an estimated 72 million…
-
Except for a small sign the "Innovation Collaboratory House" looks like any other villa at Maple Knoll Village. But walk inside and it's anything…
-
By the year 2015, those aged 50 and older will represent 45% of the U.S. population, and this baby boom generation, more than 78 million strong., has an…
-
The youngest members of the baby boom generation are turning 50, yet they are more active, more youthful, then previous generations that have crossed that…