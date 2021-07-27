-
Thomas More College is naming Kathleen Jagger as acting president. She takes over for David Armstrong who is leaving to take the helm at a school in…
-
Thomas More President David Armstrong is leaving the college to take the top job at a school in Miami, Florida. Armstrong takes over at St. Thomas…
-
Last August you sent your daughter or son off to college, everyone excited, and a bit nervous, about this next life experience. So what do you do when…
-
On June 23, 1975, President Richard Nixon signed the law that would become commonly known as Title IX. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of…
-
UPDATE WEDNESDAY MAY 31: This just in from Jennifer Schack: "I can finally talk about my new job. I am working for the Diocese of Covington in a new role…
-
When WLWT-TV posted a meteorologist job opening last week, I was surprised to learn it was for Jennifer Schack, the Northern Kentucky native on maternity…
-
Students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can find it challenging to succeed as they progress through school and transition into college if they aren't…
-
This spring a camera will begin taking pictures of the Ohio River at California, Kentucky to identify rare but toxic algal blooms as much as a day before…
-
According to a report released last year by Moody's, the investor services company, closures and mergers among small U.S. colleges could increase in the…
-
The NCAA says Thomas More College, winner of two straight Division III women's basketball championships, will have to vacate all 33 wins for the 2014-2015…