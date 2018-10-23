Five Cincinnati Council Members Could Be Deposed As Part Of Open Meetings Probe

Originally published on October 23, 2018 5:30 am
Five Cincinnati City Council members could soon be deposed in a lawsuit accusing them of holding secret meetings.
A Hamilton County judge has ordered the release of their text messages and allowed for them to be questioned under oath. P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman are accused of holding illegal meetings through texts and emails about a host of municipal issues.
