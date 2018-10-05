Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Hit By Car, Hospitalized

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle overnight, the department says.

Deputy Curtis Taylor was struck while directing traffic during an off-duty detail on Hamilton Avenue near I-275 in Springfield Township. The car struck the deputy at the intersection with Sevenhills Drive.

The officer was dragged a short distance and the car fled the scene. He was helping with traffic control for a construction project.

According to witnesses, a late 2000 model royal blue Honda Civic traveling northbound entered the intersection where it struck and dragged Taylor. He was taken to University Hospital.

The Sheriff's Department says an investigation is ongoing and that Taylor was wearing a reflective vest at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Section at 513-825-1500.