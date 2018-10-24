According to the U. S. Department of Justice, scams targeting senior citizens are increasing dramatically, with an estimated $3 billion stolen from seniors each year. Phishing schemes to obtain personal information such as bank account or credit card numbers, callers claiming to be IRS or Medicare agents and representatives from fake charities looking for donations are just three of the most common scams directed at seniors.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how to recognize and prevent elder fraud are Detective James Wigginton with the Cincinnati Police Department's Major Offenders Unit Financial Crimes Squad; ProSeniors Staff Attorney Matthew Barnes; and Community Outreach Specialist with the Cincinnati BBB, Sandra Guile.

Cincinnati BBB, the Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and ProSeniors will present "Debunking the Myths of Elder Fraud" on Facebook Live at 11:30 a.m. November 8.

Find or report possible scams on the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker site.

