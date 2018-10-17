Related Program: 
Making Businesses More Diverse By Design

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
Our region may be making progress when it comes to diversity and inclusion, but there's a long way to go.

In the business sector, part of building a diverse workforce begins with inclusive intentions and hiring practices. That is the focus of the 2018 Fifth Third Bank Diversity Leadership Symposium. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how our region's top employers can be more "diverse by design" are Fifth Third Bank Inclusion and Diversity Vice President Mary McFarland; and Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Senior Inclusion Advisor Mary Stagaman.

