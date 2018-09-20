Oktoberfest Closes Some Downtown Streets, And So Does This Race

Some Downtown streets will be closed all weekend thanks to Oktboerfest Zinzinnati, but even more close Saturday due to The Hudepohl 14K/7K Brewery Run, which helps kick off the Zinzinnati festivities.
The city says this race will require the following streets to close starting at 7:30 a.m. (Mehring Way will close at 5:30 a.m. between Elm Street and Johnny Bench Way.)
14K Course
- Mehring Way westbound will be closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Freeman Ave and eastbound east of Central Avenue
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way
- Elm Street closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way
- W. Pete Rose Way closed between Central Avenue and Gest Street
- Central Avenue closed between W. Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way
- Gest Street closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Linn Street northbound closed between Gest Street and Dalton Avenue
- Dalton Avenue/Spring Grove Avenue northbound closed between Linn Street and Harrison Avenue
- Harrison Avenue eastbound closed between Spring Grove Avenue and Colerain Avenue
- Colerain Avenue closed between Harrison Avenue and Bank Street
- Central Avenue eastbound closed between Colerain Avenue and Linn Street
- Brighton Approach closed between Central Avenue and McMicken Street
- McMicken Street closed between McMillan Street and Main Street
- Moore Street closed between Walnut Street and Liberty Street
- Reading Road south/westbound closed between Liberty Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Broadway closed between Ninth Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Eggleston Avenue southbound closed between Central Parkway and E. Pete Rose Way
- E. Pete Rose Way closed between Eggleston Avenue and Johnny Bench Way
7K Course
- W. Pete Rose Way closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue
- Third Street south curb lane closed between Central Avenue and Gest Street
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed
- Ramp LL closed
- Taylor Southgate Bridge closed
All streets will reopen around noon Saturday.
How This Affects Metro
Metro bus service that normally operates in these areas will be detoured around the closures. Riders should follow the instructions posted at their stop.