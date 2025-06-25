11 Cincinnati redevelopment projects get state historic tax credits

Cincinnati hotel and residential projects came up big in the latest round of Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

Eleven projects in Downtown and Over-the-Rhine scored the competitive credits in the state's 34th round, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Wednesday. Only Cleveland received more, with 12 projects getting the credits.

Recipients in Cincinnati include some big Downtown redevelopment projects:



The Cincinnati Club, which was built in 1924 on Garfield Place by architects Garber and Woodward. Developers will get $3.2 million to introduce 99 residential units on the building's upper floors and use the bottom two floors as an event space. The total cost of that project is expected to be roughly $49 million.

The Duttenhofer Building, where developers will get $3.1 million in tax credits to convert the vacant 10-story stone and granite building into a130-room hotel and restaurant. The building on Sixth Street, constructed in 1916, was once an annex for Procter & Gamble but has been vacant since 2016. The overall project is expected to cost almost $32 million.

Reid Flats West Fourth Street, a five-story building built in 1868 that was once home to a saddlery business. Now vacant, developers will get $2 million to rehab the building into residential and commercial space. That's expected to cost about $13.4 million overall.

The Atlas National Bank Building, which was built as a two-story structure in 1922 but was later expanded into a 10-story building. Developers will get more than $2 million to turn the almost-entirely vacant property into 66 mixed-income residential units. Total project cost should be about $21 million.

33 West Fourth Street, a Beaux-Arts Classical-style building currently sitting vacant. Roughly $1.6 million in tax credits will go toward renovating it into a 44-room boutique hotel with a cafe and additional retail space. The overall project will cost roughly $13 million.

The Doctors' Building on Garfield Place near the Cincinnati Club will get almost $1.3 million in tax credits. Five of the late gothic revival-style building's eight floors are vacant. Developers want to rehab them into apartments while retaining office space that currently exists there. The project is expected to cost almost $13 million.

Meader Furniture Co. Building, an Italianate-style structure built in 1876 on West Fourth Street. The property has been vacant since 2018. Developers will get more than $800,000 toward converting the building into 19 short-term rentals, a bar, a restaurant and other commercial space. The project will cost roughly $8.5 million overall.

Three projects near Findlay Market and another in the eastern part of Over-the-Rhine also will get the credits. They include:



Reid Flats OTR, which will get $2 million to convert seven vacant buildings on Liberty, Elm and Republic streets to residential units and commercial storefronts. The overall cost of that project is expected to be about $14 million.

112 Findlay Street, a seven-unit apartment building, will get $250,000 toward rehab of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units. The total project is expected to cost about $2.2 million.

37 E. McMicken, a project to convert the property into eight residential units, will get $250,000. That project also is expected to cost about $2.2 million.

301 Seitz, an effort to restore a vacant building to three residential units, will get about $138,00 toward its $700,000 overall cost.

You can find out more about the historic tax credit program on the Ohio Department of Development's website. The program could change soon — state lawmakers are debating sunsetting the credits.

