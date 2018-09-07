Rand Paul: White House Should Use Lie Detectors to Find Op-Ed Author

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says the White House needs to use a lie detector test to find out who wrote an anonymous op-ed published in the New York Times this week.

The op-ed is purportedly written by a senior official in President Trump’s administration who claims to be a part of an internal resistance effort actively working to block the president’s most extreme policies and instincts.

Senator Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday that anyone who has security clearance at the White House should undergo a polygraph exam to help determine who wrote the op-ed.

The Bowling Green Republican said such a move would be similar to how lie detector tests are sometimes given to CIA and FBI agents.

Almost everyone in the White House Cabinet and leadership team working for the President has publicly denied writing the piece.

The New York Times reports it’s been told by an outside advisor to the President that the White House has a list of at least a dozen staffers it considers suspects behind the op-ed.

