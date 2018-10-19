Student Drug Use, Ballot Issues And More Top Stories This Week

A Student Drug Use Survey shows prescription drug use among area teens has dropped and teen heroin use is at a new low. But the survey also shows almost 14 percent of teens used alcohol and 8.1 percent reported having used marijuana in the 30 days prior to taking the survey.

U.S. House candidates for Ohio's First Congressional District, Democrat Aftab Pureval and Steve Chabot, meet in the first of three debates.

And Northern Kentucky voters will see a lot on their ballots November 6, with contested races for all Kentucky House seats in local districts and cities throughout the region electing mayors, city councils and school boards.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer Heroin, Business and Social Issues reporter Terry DeMio (@tdemio); Enquirer regional government reporter Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman); and River City News Publisher and News Director for Classic Country 106.7 and 105.9, Michael Monks (@micmonkssmedia).

