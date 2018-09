If you enjoy songs performed by female jazz vocalists, you'll enjoy this weekend's Swing with Bill Cartwright, a re-broadcast from September 6th, 2014.

Doris Day performs "The Very Thought of You," and Nancy Wilson sings "The Song is You." You'll also hear a couple of songs by the legendary Ella Fitzgerald including "Coochi, Coochi, Coo" as well as "Let's Begin" from the Jerome Kern Songbook cd.