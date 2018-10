This is an encore presentation of Swing with Bill Cartwright from September 27, 2014.

You're in for a treat on Saturday night. Bill begins his nostalgic program with Patti Page singing "I've Got My Eyes on You." This is followed with some Glenn Miller and then Bing Crosby. You'll also hear from Carly Simon, Linda Ronstadt, and Jo Stafford. And, the show ends with Artie Shaw's "Lover Come Back to Me."