These Downtown And Surrounding Area Roads Will Close Saturday

The Queen Bee Half Marathon takes place Saturday, October 13, and will require some roads downtown and outside the city to close temporarily.

Although many streets will be closed, travel may be permitted in the opposite direction of the race course when separated by cones, says the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering. Crossing streets that intersect with the race route will also be permitted with the assistance of Cincinnati Police.

The following streets will close for setup of the start and finish lines starting Saturday at 4 a.m:

Eggleston Avenue northbound between Sentinel and Court streets

Reading Road northbound between Eggleston Avenue and 12th Street

The following streets will close at 7:30 a.m:

Central Parkway eastbound between Sycamore Street and Eggleston Avenue

Reading Road northbound between Eggleston Avenue and Elsinore Place

Liberty Street exit from northbound I-471

Elsinore Place between reading road and Gilbert Avenue

Gilbert Avenue northbound between Broadway and Eden Park Drive (open to the Horseshoe Casino and I-71 ramp)

Gilbert Avenue southbound between Eden Park Drive and Elsinore Place

Eden Park Drive between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Art Museum Drive closed to through traffic between Paradrome Street and Eden Park Drive

Victory Parkway between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Street (southbound Victory Parkway maintained between McMillan Street and Francis Lane)

McMillan Street between Victory Parkway and Grandview Avenue

Woodburn Avenue northbound between McMillian Street and Madison Road

Madison Road eastbound between Woodburn Avenue and Observatory Avenue

Observatory Avenue eastbound closed between Madison Road and Linwood Avenue

Linwood Avenue southbound between Observatory Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue westbound between Heekin Avenue and Delta Avenue

Delta Avenue northbound between Kellogg and Eastern avenues

Riverside Drive eastbound between Eggleston and Delta avenues

Eggleston Avenue between Riverside Drive and Reading Road

Beginning at 9 a.m., the following street will close:

Reedy Street closed between Eggleston Avenue and Court Street

Metro service will be maintain although delays should be expected, the city says. All roads should reopen by about 1 p.m.