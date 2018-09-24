Waite Hoyt Panel at Moerlein Lager House

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Waite Hoyt

This one-hour special highlights the broadcasting career of Waite Hoyt who called play-by-play for the Cincinnati Reds from 1942-1965.

This special includes interviews with his widow Betty Hoyt; Greg Rhodes, Reds Team Historian; Joyce Graeter, Reds Hall of Fame volunteer; Phil Nuxhall, son of Reds player/broadcaster Joe Nuxhall; and Chris Eckes, Reds Hall of Fame Operations Manager & Chief Curator.