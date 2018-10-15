What's FotoFocus All About, Anyway?

FotoFocus Biennial 2018 kicked-off its series of events, discussions and exhibits at the beginning of this month. This year's FotoFocus features more than 250 artists, curators and educators with installations in more than 80 museums, galleries and universities in Greater Cincinnati, as well as Dayton and Columbus, Ohio.

The theme of FotoFocus Biennial 2018, Open Archive, examines the fundamental need to preserve photographs and to tell stories through their collection, organization and interpretation, and explores the centrality of photography and lens-based art to modernism.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this year's continuing events and installations are FotoFocus Executive Director Mary Ellen Goeke and Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Programming Carissa Barnard.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 15 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.