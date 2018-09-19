Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Why You'll See So Many Judges On The Ballot In November

By Dan Hurley 3 minutes ago
  • Voters can learn more about judicial candidates at a public forum on October 8.
    Pixabay

The Ohio midterm elections are not only important in deciding the next governor and congressional representatives.

For the first time in Hamilton County's recent history, all of the open seats are contested for the Ohio Court of Appeals and Court of Common Pleas. That means more judicial races on the ballot this November. Yet most voters head to the polls knowing very little about the judicial candidates.

Local judges have an important impact on our community. In recent cases, judges ruled on the legality of homeless camps, and the question of how quickly the community can review police body camera footage. They also make decisions on sentencing.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the importance of judicial races and how to be a more informed voter are Cincinnati Bar Association President Kelly Mulloy Myers; Past President John J Williams; and Hamilton County League of Women Voters Co-President Elizabeth Brown.

The CBA and the League of Women Voters are holding a Judicial Candidate Forum on October 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. The event is free and open to the public.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Bar Association
League of Women Voters
Hamilton County
judicial races
voting
