WLWT-TV Looks At 'Where We Stand' Thursday, March 14

Courtis Fuller hosts a town hall-style broadcast called Where We Stand 2019 with Cincinnati city leaders 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 (Channel 5).

The discussion, part of Hearst Television's corporate-wide Project CommUnity announced in December, will focus on four main topics -- crime and justice; employment; poverty and health; and education.

The panelists will include: Mayor John Cranley; Police Chief Eliot Isaac; City Manager Patrick Duhaney; Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore; Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education President Carolyn Jones; Freestore Foodbank President Kurt Reiber and CityLink Center Director Johnmark Oudersluys.

Hearst announced the initiative in December "to facilitate deep discussions that offer broader perspective on issues that divide communities and solutions that are being offered."

Fuller's last Where We Stand special won a regional Emmy Award. He also cohosts the new Let's Talk Cincinnati public affairs show airing 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday on WLWT-TV, and 11 p.m. Sundays on MeTV (Channel 5.2).