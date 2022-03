TV critic David Bianculli reviews two new recent DVD releases of children's TV shows from the 1980s: Pee-Wee's Playhouse and Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre.

Paul Reubens has re-packaged his third, fourth and fifth seasons as Pee-Wee Herman, an on-air run that ended in 1990. Twenty-six episodes of Faerie Tale Theatre are available separately or in groups.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.