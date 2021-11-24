Looking Up: Astronomical Observance From the Grand Canyon (Featuring Tyler Nordgren)

Dean is headed off to spend some time as Astronomer in Residence at the Grand Canyon for the next few months, and previous holder of the position and artist, Tyler Nordgren (@NightSkyPark) joins to preview the experience. That being said, there's a lot of crossover between art and NASA and our National Parks. Dean and Anna discuss some of their favorite artistic uses of the NASA branding and the art that most inspires them to travel to distant worlds some day.