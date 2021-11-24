© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking Up: Astronomical Observance From the Grand Canyon (Featuring Tyler Nordgren)

91.7 WVXU
Published November 24, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST
91919392_10110502868833486_7746537271448305664_o.jpg
nps.gov, Photo courtesy of Project SKYGLOW
The Grand Canyon Night Sky Residency Program offers astronomers, both amateur and professional; educators, scientists, visual and performing artists, and writers, the opportunity to practice and share their discipline under one of the most pristine night skies in the United States

Dean is headed off to spend some time as Astronomer in Residence at the Grand Canyon for the next few months, and previous holder of the position and artist, Tyler Nordgren (@NightSkyPark) joins to preview the experience. That being said, there's a lot of crossover between art and NASA and our National Parks. Dean and Anna discuss some of their favorite artistic uses of the NASA branding and the art that most inspires them to travel to distant worlds some day.