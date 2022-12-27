Vet advises dog owners on how to keep their pups safe in winter weather

Winter storms and freezing temperatures can also overwhelm domesticated animals. Dr. Teresa Pace is a veterinarian with VIP Pet Care. She reminds dog owners to limit how much time their four pawed pals spend outside in snow and ice.

“Dogs, even if they’re predominantly outside, I highly recommend bringing them inside and if that is not an option, certainly bringing them into the garage," explains Dr. Pace. "For small dogs, if it is at all possible I would actually carry them outside. Their coat is not as thick and their skin is thinner.”

Dr. Pace also suggests when you bring your dog in from outside– wipe down their legs and under-belly to dry them off and to help their bodies warm up.

Also, when temperatures drop below 20, Dr. Pace says outside dogs need warmer sheltering. She recommends bringing them inside your home or into your garage.

"If these are larger dogs, they'll have an undercoat, but they're vulnerable too."

And with regards to their food, "dogs will eat frozen food, but pet owners need to make sure they have fresh water so they can stay hydrated."

Editor's note: Dr. Teresa Pace is a first cousin of the author.