2022 midterm elections: Everything you need to know to vote

Come Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Ohio voters will cast their ballots on a slate of races and issues at both the local and state level. Here is what you need to be informed.
Everything you need to vote in the 2022 midterm elections in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
Marianna Dionysiou
Early voting begins Wednesday in parts of the Tri-State. Here’s everything you should know before grabbing your ID and heading out the door.
Republicans have ramped up spending on ads about crime while Democrats have boosted spending on ads about abortion rights as November midterm elections draw nearer.
Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money
Tamara Keith
The economy, abortion and other key issues in the Ohio governor's race
