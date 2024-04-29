'Ohio State's campus will not be overtaken': President Ted Carter defends protestor arrests

Ohio State University President Ted Carter is defending the arrests of more than three dozen people at pro-Palestine protests held last week on the campus' South Oval.

University police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested more than 40 people at protests last week and charged them with criminal trespassing.

Carter issued a statement Tuesday saying the protests were broken up because protestors set up tents and called their demonstration an encampment on social media.

Carter also said he saw safety issues on other college campuses where encampments were set up by protestors and classes and commencements were canceled. "Ohio State's campus will not be overtaken in this manner," Carter said.

WOSU obtained the names and more information about the nearly three dozen protestors arrested at Thursday's nights 600+ person demonstration.

The protestors were calling for an end to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Protestors also wanted Ohio State to disclose and defund any investments it has with companies that work with or in Israel.

The people arrested Thursday night include:



Taskia Ali, 18, of Columbus.

Hannah Brame, 37 of Columbus.

Hashim Chawdry of Dublin.

Abigail Claypool, 21, of South Bend, Indiana.

Keylee Caudill, 21, of Galena, Ohio.

Jack Davis, 20, of Cincinnati.

Courtney DeRoche, 29, of Columbus.

Griffin Eaton, 22, of Columbus.

Hoda Elahinia, 20, of Sylvania, Ohio.

Aaron Ellington, 24, of Columbus.

Dana Garadah, 22, of Monroe, Ohio.

Rima Garadah, 23 of Monroe, Ohio.

Kerem Genser, 26, of Brecksville, Ohio.

Jacob Grismer, 23, of Dayton.

Kate Guagenti, 37, of Columbus.

Emma Hagerizh, 20, of Columbus.

Omar Heif, 21, of Sylvania, Ohio.

Jasmine Jalaq, 24, of Columbus.

Alex Kempler, 30, of Columbus.

Rotaj Radeyah Khalil, 19, of Columbus.

Zen McKenzie, 24, of Columbus

Sami Mubarak, 29, of Delaware.

Mohamed Mustafa, 23, of Springboro, Ohio.

Sarah Myer, 25, Columbus.

Miriam Noll, 21, of Columbus.

Shayan Parsai, 33, of Columbus.

Evan Perrot, 26, of Columbus.

Leah Reyes, 22, of Columbus.

Soheib Salahat, 23, of Hilliard.

Emma Sandu, 21, of Columbus.

Dalal Shalash, 22, of Cincinnati.

Alexandra Stoycheva, 22, of Columbus.

Ahwar Sultan, 24, of Columbus.

Malka Steinberg, 24, of Columbus.

Sylvia Strange, 23, of Columbus.

University officials have not confirmed which of the protestors are students or employees and which are not affiliated with the university. In a statement issued last week, OSU said 20 of those arrested are unaffiliated with the university and 16 were students or staff.

The university has a search website that allows people to look up names of people currently associated with the university. WOSU was only able to identify the names of those on the list who were not OSU students or faculty.

Of the 35 people charged, most are women under 30 years old. 20 are confirmed to be unaffiliated with Ohio State University.

Of the protestors not related to OSU, 14 are from the Columbus area and only one person doesn't have an Ohio address. That person is from South Bend, Indiana.

Carter maintained in his statement that the university was trying to enforce its rules and not limit free speech.

"What occurred on our campus on April 25 was not about limiting free speech. It was an intentional violation of university space rules that exist so that teaching, learning, research, service and patient care can occur on our campuses without interruption," Carter said.

Carter said the university's space rules made the encampments illegal.

"(Encampments) create the need for around-the-clock safety and security resources, which takes these resources away from the rest of our community. They also create undue pressure on proximate buildings, in this case the Ohio Union, for restrooms and personal hygiene," Carter said.

"During Finals Week, the Ohio Union is not only a study space for students, but it is also an exam location, including for students with disabilities. In this case, with the intent of creating an ongoing, 24/7 activity, the encampment also created a disturbance to our residential community in Baker Hall," Carter said.

Protestors and lead organizers disputed the university's argument in interviews with WOSU that day, both before and after the arrests.

Carter said he accepts criticism on his administration's actions and wants to listen to people's concerns.

"Arrests are not an action that I or any member of the administration take lightly. I have stated since the first day I was announced as president that safety will not be compromised," Carter said.

Protestors are already planning another demonstration on the South Oval on Wednesday evening. This is one day after final exams for the current semester conclude.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said the university is aware of Wednesday's protest, but declined to comment on whether the university will respond with law enforcement.