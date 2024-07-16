Jim Banks praises Trump in prime-time speech at Republican National Convention

Indiana U.S. Senate candidate Jim Banks used his prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention Tuesday to lavishly praise former President Donald Trump.

Banks spoke during an hour dedicated to Senate candidates and called Trump the greatest and strongest president of his lifetime.

“We need President Trump back in the White House if we’re going to make America great once again,” Banks said.

Banks touched on his own background — “born in a trailer park, the son of a factory worker and a nursing home cook.”

He also briefly mentioned policy, focusing on immigration and mass deportation.

“If you came here illegally under Joe Biden, you’re going back to where you came from under Donald Trump,” Banks said.

Banks’s opponents in the open U.S. Senate race are Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

