'This is a historic storm for us': FirstEnergy says some may not have power until Wednesday

More than 250,000 Northeast Ohioans remain without power following Tuesday's storms, and some could be in the dark until next week.

Residents on Cleveland's West and East Sides have received text message updates from the Illuminating Company estimating that their power may not be restored until Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"That is our estimated time of restoration for Illuminating Company customers," said Hannah Catlett, a FirstEnergy spokesperson. "Now, a lot of them are going to be back on much before then, but that is our overall time that we've set."

This week's number of outages hadn't been seen in decades, according to Catlett.

"This is a historic storm for us," she said. "We've started to dive into the numbers today, and the last time that we saw numbers close to this was in 1993, so it has been 30 years since we've seen the amount of outages that we saw with this storm."

FirstEnergy crews were out overnight working to restore power to more than 200,000 customers, but more than 250,000 are still waiting, Catlett said, adding that 9,700 Ohio Edison customers are also without service.

There were 260,823 outages as of noon Thursday, according to FirstEnergy's outage map.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Public Power said Thursday it restored power to 23,335 customers while 11,012 remained out of service.

"We are committed to restoring the majority of CPP customers before the weekend," CPP said.

FirstEnergy has requested support from thousands of contractors, who are expected to arrive Thursday, Catlett noted.

"We're setting up some staging areas where they're able to get started and get their work orders, so that they can help us with that effort," she said.

Some contractors typically used by the Illuminating Company to help during widespread outages may not be available this week, due to need for their work as Tropical Storm Debby pounds the Carolinas. FirstEnergy line workers were not sent to assist, Catlett said.

FirstEnergy's response to restore power was not slower than usual, Catlett said, noting that the storm left hazardous conditions that must be cleared before line workers can start, like closed roads and downed trees. There are also 300 broken poles that will need to be replaced, she added.

"There is just so much damage that it will take the time to clean it up," she said.



Lakewood hit hard

Areas of Lakewood were hit hard Tuesday, forcing some residents to local coffee shops for hospitality, while others relied on their cars.

Marty Step was cooling off and charging his phone in his Honda Civic parked in his driveway. The Lakewood resident has been without power since Tuesday and said he was "bored out of his mind" as he played a game on a tablet. He already lost all the food in his fridge, so he has been relying on fast food and coffee shops for most meals.

"We're at the mercy of the companies that are dealing with the power, and I know some of those guys and they're working around the clock," Step said. "I just don't think they were prepared for it."

The City of Lakewood is partnering with the Red Cross to provide a reception center at Hayes Elementary School, where residents can cool off, grab refreshments and use outlets to charge devices, the city announced Thursday.

"No cell phones, no internet, and we've got nothing back yet," said Sara Cleary, who lost internet at her Lakewood home.

Cleary said the situation impacted her ability to work from home, especially since she works for a Chicago-based company that wasn't hit by the storms. She drove to Cuyahoga Falls to find a café to work from Wednesday and ended up at Gypsy Beans in Cleveland's Gordon Square neighborhood Thursday.

"I just have to kind of find somewhere that has WiFi to be able to work," added Katie Bugos, also a Lakewood resident who works remotely.

Meanwhile, she's hoping she won't be one of the customers left waiting until Wednesday for power.

"I think it'll come on before that but I think I'm in denial," she said.