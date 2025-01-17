Expansion to Indiana's Lifeline Law advances as student leaders, law enforcement advocate

Indiana’s Lifeline Law — which provides immunity from underage drinking charges for people who seek police or medical help — has been in place for more than a decade.

Law enforcement and student leaders are working to close a gap in that law this session.

The Lifeline Law protects young people from underage drinking charges for the person seeking help. But it doesn’t provide that same immunity to the underage drinker experiencing a medical issue.

Purdue Student Body Vice President Rebecca Siener said that leaves the law incomplete and makes it hard to educate students on its usefulness.

“Our students are more fearful of the legal repercussions of underage drinking than the potentially life-threatening condition of alcohol poisoning,” Siener said.

Sen. Ron Alting’s (R-Lafayette) bill, SB 74, would close that gap in the law. It has backing from local prosecutors and university law enforcement. And it received unanimous approval by a Senate committee.

