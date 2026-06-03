FC Cincinnati to host English side Burnley in July friendly

While all eyes will be on international soccer this summer as the FIFA World Cup takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FC Cincinnati is looking to entice local fans with an international match of its own.

The Orange and Blue will host English football club Burnley FC in a friendly on Friday, July 10.

"Hosting a club with the history of Burnley FC is a great moment for our organization and our fans," says Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati president and co-CEO. "Ten summers ago, in our inaugural season, we welcomed our first English football team to a sold-out Nippert Stadium. It is time to bring British football back to the Queen City and showcase our club, our atmosphere and our city on a global stage."

He's referring to the team's 2016 exhibition match against English Premier League team Crystal Palace. The game drew 35,061 fans to a packed Nippert Stadium. The match was played prior to FC Cincinnati moving into Major League Soccer (MLS).

The match comes as the MLS season is on hiatus as players from around the world join their national teams to compete in the world's largest sporting event. FC Cincinnati and various groups will be hosting viewing parties and celebrations around town during the month-long tournament from June 11- July 19.

Burnley FC hails from Burnley, north of Manchester in North West England. The team was founded in 1882 as one of England's first professional clubs, and one of the original 12 members of the English Football League. Burnley is one of five clubs to have won all four professional divisions in England, including the country's first division title twice.

The Clarets competed in the English Premier League in the 2025-26 season, but finished second to last and will be relegated to the EFL Championship League for the 2026-27 season.

Former NWSL and NFL professional athletes Kealia and J.J. Watt are minority investors in the English side.

In a statement, J.J. Watt says, "I’m very excited to welcome the Clarets to America for our pre-season tour this summer. I am equally excited for football fans here in the US to get a chance to see our historic club up close and personal."

Tickets go on sale for FC Cincinnati season ticket holders Friday, June 5, and to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday June 8. The game will be played at TQL Stadium on Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Burnley will also play Columbus Crew in a friendly two days later at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, July 12 at 4 p.m. From Ohio, the team will travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake on July 15.

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