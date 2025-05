/ Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with noted American nun Sister Rose Pacatte about her hopes for women in the Roman Catholic Church after the election of Pope Leo XIV last week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR