Public support for same-sex marriage splits on partisan lines 10 years after historic SCOTUS ruling

/ The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

On this day 10 years ago, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage throughout the United States. Public support radically grew leading up to the 5-4 decision, though today it’s more partisan than ever.

We assess the past and future of gay rights with Michael Rosenfeld, Stanford University professor of sociology and author of “The Rainbow After the Storm: Marriage Equality and Social Change in the U.S.“

