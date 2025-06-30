Here's how the Miami Valley could reduce some of its 11M metric tons of greenhouse gases

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Miami Valley through a new climate action plan, and local residents can chime in on it.

The regional planning commission held a public meeting Wednesday, June 25, for community members to give feedback on the draft of the comprehensive climate action plan. It covers all of Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, and northern Warren County.

A U.S. EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grant the commission received in 2023 covered the costs of the plan. This grant also allowed the commission to measure regional greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which was estimated to be nearly 11 million metric tons in 2021.

It’s called the Community First Energy Plan because of the role the energy transition will play in the region meeting climate pollution reduction targets. It took about two years to draft with the help of consultants and regional partners.

The plan has six key “big moves” it hopes to see from municipalities, businesses and residents:

affordable and sustainable buildings.

clean transportation for all.

clean energy production.

revitalization of clean industrial sectors.

circular economy.

leadership and democracy.

The commission wants to contribute to a larger national goal of decreasing these emissions that are linked to climate change by 2050, said Matt Lindsay, manager of environmental planning for MVRPC.

“The energy transition is a global phenomenon, and it is happening. And it is something that we hope that this region will not be left behind or that we will leave ourselves behind as this is occurring,” Lindsay said.

Ways climate change affects the Miami Valley include increasing precipitation or irregular temperature patterns, Lindsay said.

Some community members in the meeting spoke up, including Nadja Turek. She believes that the plan should be taken further.

“I would love the plan to identify our largest emitters and I know naming names feels maybe like a blame game. But we need to know who (they) are,” Turek said.

Lindsay discussed the desired outcome of this plan and how communities can create change. While the commission cannot legally enforce the plan, Lindsay said the hope is that local governments take authority.

“(They can) take leadership on these issues. Update their ordinances, update their permitting practices, update their land use planning, update their comprehensive planning to incorporate consideration of reducing climate pollution within their jurisdictions as a consideration within their work,” he said.

Comments must be submitted by July 8 to be considered for the final draft. The final draft should be ready by no later than December.

As a part of the grant, the final report is due to the EPA in 2027. Lindsay said there is a possibility that the commission can do an updated greenhouse gas inventory for inclusion in that report.