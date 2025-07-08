Hocking Hills is grappling with the challenges of booming crowds

Hocking Hills sees more than 4 million visitors every year — a number that exploded in recent years. One 2023 study found the area gained popularity faster than almost any other state park in the country, based on an analysis of web searches.

“We certainly love the beauty of our county, so we're happy to share that with as many people as possible,” said Hocking County Commissioner Michael Linton.

The booming tourism industry has spelled economic growth for the region, he said, but it’s also led to challenges, from increased traffic and congestion to concerns over affordable housing.

Booming tourism

During the COVID pandemic, tourism to Hocking Hills grew exponentially, said Karen Raymore, executive director of the Hocking Hills Tourism Association.

“Everyone was being told to go outside. That was the activity of choice because not only was it good for you, but it was safe,” she said. “People were a little uncomfortable being in close quarters with people they didn't know, and the lodging makeup of the Hocking Hills is predominantly cabins, lodges and single-family detached [homes], so you could have your getaway, do things outside and never have to interact with anyone outside your travel group. And back in 2020 and 2021, that was really attractive.”

In the years since, tourism to the park has leveled off.

“But we have seen consistent growth each year,” Raymore said.

As a result, the region’s economy blossomed.

“Our county budget is very dependent on sales tax revenue and of course sales tax revenue increased along with tourism,” she said. “If you owned a tourism business, a restaurant, a gift shop, a lodging business, it was great news for you.”

But other residents of the region grew concerned.

Ensuing challenges

“There certainly are challenges connected to having that many people show up in your neighborhood every year,” Commissioner Linton said.

Topping his list is funding for emergency services. According to him, up to a fifth of runs for emergency services relate to out-of-county citizens.

Raymore hears this issue come up too.

“Every time somebody goes off trail and has an accident, then our EMS has to respond,” she said. “When you have a population that swells to those numbers — we're a rural Ohio county. We don't have those kinds of resources or the staffing level for what that demand is.”

Another top concern, they say, is housing. As tourism to the region surged, out-of-town investors bought property.

“It's very difficult to find affordable housing because a lot of places that used to be single family homes have now been purchased and converted to short-term rentals,” Linton said.

At the same time, the state reevaluated property values, and landowners across the county saw great increases in property taxes.

“I've heard instances where people have to sell a family farm because they can't afford the real estate taxes on them,” Linton said. “That’s painful.”

He says he believes in the private sector, and that the government shouldn’t control who can buy property for what price.

“But I think we've got to figure out a way to try to take some pressure off the residents of Hocking County when it comes to real estate taxes,” he said.

Traffic and congestion are high concerns too. The Hocking Hills Tourism Association offers a free shuttle to and from the park to alleviate parking concerns.

“What we want is for people to come and enjoy the area, but make the commitment to be respectful to nature as well as to the community,” Raymore said.