Ohio landowners can get paid to plant grassland habitat. Here’s how

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking landowners to create grassland habitats , and they can get paid to do it.

The agency has $9 million it can distribute for the initiative. The project was awarded through the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program in November 2023. The objective is to rebound wildlife populations such as the bobwhite quail and other grassland-nesting birds. The reason for their decline? Habitat loss.

“This grassland habitat program is a win-win for landowners and wildlife,” said John Kaiser with ODNR’s Division of Wildlife. “Healthy native grasslands support pollinators, improve soil health and create vital cover for birds and other wildlife. With the right guidance and support, landowners can make a big difference.”

Landowners will also benefit from hands-on technical assistance at no cost. That’ll be with the help of the National Bobwhite and Grasslands Initiative Foundation.

Kaiser previously told WYSO that Ohio is 95% privately owned, making landowners instrumental to the success of this project.

Cropland and non-cropland are eligible. Grants will be awarded based on acreage. Agreements can span one to four years.