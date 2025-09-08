Dayton is home to a new Law Enforcement Memorial

Montgomery County is getting a new memorial to honor officers killed in the line of duty.

In the middle of a one-acre lot off West Riverview Avenue, a five-point star is chiseled into a concrete slab on the ground.

"The star represents the old sheriff's badge," said John Porter, the police chief in Butler Township who also heads the Montgomery County Police Memorial Association, representing 33 area law enforcement agencies.

"And I believe it takes a special person to work in law enforcement," he added.

Kathryn Mobley / WYSO A sky view of the 30-foot spires from the new Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial.

Topping each star point is a stainless steel lattice spire standing 30 feet tall.

Each spire weighs 1,800 pounds. Changeable LED lights in the base will illuminate each spire primarily blue.

Additionally, there will be a thin blue line, representing law enforcement, which "will emanate from the star out to the back and will run up the back of the 8-foot granite wall behind it," said Porter.

In the coming months, a granite wall will arch behind the spires, 8 feet in the center tapering down to about 2 feet on both ends. Inscribed will be the names of Montgomery County’s fallen officers.

At the time of this reporting, there are 49 names, beginning with Patrolman Lee Lyman, who was killed January 17, 1880.

"It's important to honor those individuals that gave their life, the ultimate sacrifice through law enforcement," Porter said. "Also, maybe it will inspire people to understand the humanness of what it takes in order to be a police officer."

California artist James Dinn created this design. He was chosen after a national search.

The Dayton Masonic Center donated the land across from it overlooking the Miami River.

The estimated project cost is $2 million. According to Porter, the committee is still accepting donations for the remaining $500,000 that is needed.

A unique feature for each lattice spire is they slightly open into each other.

"They look like wings that come off an eagle or an angel," said Porter admiringly. "We wanted this memorial to be uplifting for those who visit. We didn't want it to be sad, we didn't want it to be mournful; We want it uplifting."

The Montgomery County Police Memorial Association has been working on this project since 2007.

