New all-terrain wheelchairs coming to a state park near you

New electric-powered wheelchairs capable of travel over all types of terrain will be available to visitors with limited mobility at all state parks in Indiana, free of cost.

On an inaugural ride at Fort Harrison State Park, Jeremy Warriner used a controller with a joystick to guide the heavy duty wheels of the accessible track chair off trail. The continuous bands of tread helped him navigate the chair on the road, through a field and up some mounds.

Warriner used to backpack before a car incident 20 years ago that left him in a wheelchair.

“Many of us tell ourselves these lies when we acquire disabilities, that we’re not going to be able to do those things again,” Warriner said. “But as technology improves and we maintain our health, all of these things open back up.”

The track chair gives him hope and excitement to visit Indiana state parks in the future.

Each of the 37 state parks and recreation areas will have at least one of the 45 new chairs.

All the chairs have a battery life of about eight hours on a full charge and are adaptable to accommodate people of different heights and needs. A fishing pole and gun holder are also equipped to help users participate in recreational activities.

Previously, only some parks had chairs through special funding from outside groups. Indiana State Parks Director Brandt Baughman said he’s excited to expand accessibility at all state parks.

“It’s become apparent that it’s very critical for everyone to be able to enjoy the outdoors,” Baughman said. “It’s good for their health, it’s good for their well being, and to be able to facilitate that form is very exciting.”

Baughman said with this investment, Indiana leads the country in the availability of track chairs at the state parks. The chairs are the latest improvements to make parks more accessible. Previous upgrades include ADA accessible fishing piers and mats on beaches.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources director Alan Morrison said he’s proud the state is a trailblazer with the new chairs.

“We’ll always continue to look for ways to make us even more open to everybody,” Morrison said.

The chairs were made by ATZ Manufacturing out of Minnesota. They were purchased with $1 million of a $50 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2024 to the Indiana DNR.

DNR ADA director Ric Edwards said this investment will have a significant impact.“Personally I grew up in Spencer, Indiana, visiting McCormick’s Creek State Park and going in creeks and woods until a car accident caused me to have to use this wheelchair,” he said.

He thought his day’s exploring the great outdoors were over. Edwards said the chairs will allow him, friends and family, “and some that we will never know will be able to experience nature in a way not previously possible.”

Officials say park staff will be trained on how to upkeep the chairs and track usage at each park.

The chairs are being delivered and should be available to roll out soon at each park.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05