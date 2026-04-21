Columbus awarded National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise starting in 2028

A National Women's Soccer League expansion team is coming to Columbus starting in 2028.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, which is home to the Columbus Crew. The women's team will also play its games at the stadium.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman was on hand for the announcement along with several local officials, including Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley.

The announcement came after the Columbus City Council approved a $25 million deal Monday night for team facilities and a training space at McCoy Park in southwest Columbus. The team's owners have pledged $3 million to build a replacement for the park.

City Council members made changes to an agreement to support a bid for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team before approving legislation in a 5-3 vote. Hardin, along with council members Nick Bankston, Emmanuel Remy, Tiara Ross and Christopher Wyche voted to approve the agreement. Council members Nancy Day-Achauer, Melissa Green and Rob Dorans voted against the agreement. Council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla abstained from voting.

Columbus will host the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup between the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC on June 26. That game was announced last month.

Last month, Columbus also hosted the SheBelieves Cup, an international women's soccer team, which featured the U.S. Women's National Team.

The U.S. squad has played 13 times in Columbus since 1993.

Historic Crew Stadium hosted six group stage games during 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup, including a 3-0 U.S. win over North Korea.