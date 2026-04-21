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Imam Omar Suleiman reflects on the rise in Islamophobia triggered by the U.S.-Israel war on Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Imam Omar Suleiman speaks during an online broadcast from the empty Valley Ranch Islamic Center mosque in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (LM Otero/AP)
LM Otero/AP
Imam Omar Suleiman speaks during an online broadcast from the empty Valley Ranch Islamic Center mosque in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (LM Otero/AP)

A recent analysis of social media posts by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate has found that there was a sharp spike in anti-Muslim content online triggered by the United States and Israel’s war on Iran.

The ramifications of this bigotry and misinformation, including Islamophobic rhetoric shared by senior Trump administration officials, are being felt by millions of Muslims across the country.

Imam Omar Suleiman, renowned Islamic scholar and president of Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research in Texas, joins Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik to reflect on the recent rise of Islamophobia and the impact it’s having on the Muslim community in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom