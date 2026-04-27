© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary >>

Purdue names inaugural Neil Armstrong Space Award winners

WFYI Public Media | By Barb Anguiano
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Dan Dumbacher, chairman of the selection committee for Purdue University’s Neil Armstrong Space Prize, introduces the award’s inaugural laureate: five members of the Falcon 9 Booster Landing Team for SpaceX. The recipients will be honored during a September event in Washington, D.C.
Kelsey Lefever
/
Purdue University
Dan Dumbacher, chairman of the selection committee for Purdue University’s Neil Armstrong Space Prize, introduces the award’s inaugural laureate: five members of the Falcon 9 Booster Landing Team for SpaceX. The recipients will be honored during a September event in Washington, D.C.

Purdue University announced the winner of its new Neil Armstrong Space Prize, which recognizes international “excellence in space discovery and innovation.”

Named after astronaut and Purdue graduate Neil Armstrong, the prize honors the university’s space heritage, pioneering aerospace education and research.

The winners of this year's award for Innovation was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Booster Landing Team. They were recognized for their work on a reusable two-stage rocket system.

Dan Dumbacher is the chair of the Neil Armstrong Space Prize selection committee. He says the deciding factor was what felt like the team’s impact to humanity.

"The Falcon 9 Booster landing success has been the paradigm changing accomplishment to reduce the cost of access to space so necessary for opening up space for everyone," Dumbacher said. “This team made it happen.”

The team will receive the prize in September, during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. It’ll align with the America-250 celebration in the capital.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org.
Tags
Indiana
Barb Anguiano
Barb Anguiano is the Morning Edition newscaster and a reporter at WFYI.
See stories by Barb Anguiano