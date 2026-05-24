Felix Rosenqvist wins the closest finish in the history of the Indy 500

Felix Rosenqvist passed David Malukas in a photo finish to win the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Just 0.0233 seconds separated the first and second-place finishers.

Rosenqvist raced for Meyer Shank Racing, driving the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda. This is his first time winning the Indy 500.

After rain and several restarts, the race completed all 200 laps.

Rain triggered one of the two red flags. The first, just more than halfway through, stopped the race for about 12 minutes. Scott Dixon was the leader before that stop.

A second red flag for a crash stopped the action with seven laps to go.

At the restart, Marcus Armstrong was the leader. Malukas then passed him to lead, and Rosenqvist made his move. The race ended in a one lap shootout between Rosenqvist and Malukas, with Rosenqvist taking the win at the final.

Sam Horton / WFYI David Malukas waves to fans ahead of the 110th Indianapolis 500.

Malukas raced for Team Penske, driving the No. 12 Chevrolet. He has not yet won the Indy 500.

The race brought heartbreak for several drivers due to crashes and malfunctions. Out of 33 cars that started, eight did not make it to the final lap.

For the second year in a row the Indianapolis 500 sold out its grand stand seating.

This year the pre-race included some Indiana celebrities.

Indiana Fever basketball player Caitlin Clark was the Grand Marshal.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year gave the command for drivers to report to their cars ahead of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

After leading the Indiana University football team to an undefeated season and national championship, head coach Curt Cingetti drove the pace car.

And Indiana native actor Brendan Fraser waved the green flag to start the race as the honorary starter.