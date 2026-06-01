Whip it into law? Ohio lawmakers consider designating annual "Devo Day"

The new wave band Devo had only one big hit in 1980, but the band still tours and has a following more than four decades later. Now there's a bill in the state legislature to shine a spotlight on the group each year with a day in their honor.



If you grew up in the 70s and 80s, you may remember Devo, the band from Akron perhaps best known for wearing red hats that looked like upside-down flowerpots on their heads—which they called "energy domes". Devo's "Whip It" which was their only top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and it spent nearly six months on the chart.

But the band broke new ground, combining humor and social commentary, which resonated with many young Ohioans during that time period. The band did its first big concert at Kent State University on April 18, 1973.

Rep. Michele Grim (D-Toledo) wants to pay tribute to Devo, and has introduced House Bill 866 to designate every April 18 as Devo Day.

"This would honor one of our very favorite new wave bands that came of age in Ohio," she said.

Grim said one of the band members said if the bill passes, they’ll do a special performance to celebrate it, leading to celebrations at the Statehouse and elsewhere.

“Maybe we could put some of the energy domes on our heads and dance," Grim suggested.

Grim may have to whip up support for the bill personally. The legislation hasn’t yet received its first hearing, and it would need to pass in both chambers before the end of this year.